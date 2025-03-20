HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Driver started fire that killed 4 Pune firm staffers: Cops

Thu, 20 March 2025
Share:
20:54
image
The deadly fire in a minibus owned by a private firm that claimed the lives of four employees near Pune was allegedly an act of sabotage by a disgruntled driver, police said on Thursday. 

"Investigation revealed that the fire was not an accident but sabotage," said deputy commissioner of police Vishal Gaikwad of Pimpri Chinchwad police at a press conference in Pune. 

Janardan Hambardekar, the accused driver, was angry after his salary was cut recently, he said. 

The incident took place in Hinjawadi area near Pune city on Wednesday morning as the bus, owned by Vyoma Graphics and carrying 14 of its employees to the workplace, caught fire. 

"The accused had procured benzene (an inflammable chemical). He had also kept a cloth used to wipe toners in the bus. On Thursday, as the bus neared Hinjawadi, he lit a match and set the cloth on fire," said the DCP. 

In the resultant fire, he himself also suffered injuries though he got down from the bus along with a few others after the fire started. 

Hambardekar was undergoing treatment at hospital and will be arrested later, the police official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nitish leaves dais before National Anthem at event
LIVE! Nitish leaves dais before National Anthem at event

Indian student arrested by masked US agents from near home
Indian student arrested by masked US agents from near home

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, is facing deportation after US authorities accused him of "spreading Hamas propaganda" and having "close connections to a suspected terrorist." The Department of...

Nagpur minority leader Fahim Khan booked for sedition
Nagpur minority leader Fahim Khan booked for sedition

The cyber police in Nagpur have booked local leader Fahim Khan and five others on charges of sedition and spreading misinformation on social media during the violence that erupted in the city on Monday. The department has also sought...

Disha Salian issue rocks Maha House; Aaditya says....
Disha Salian issue rocks Maha House; Aaditya says....

Targeting Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party minister Nitesh Rane said as per the Supreme Court's past decisions, if a person is facing allegations of rape, he must be arrested.

Modi's Media Triumph With Uncertain Returns
Modi's Media Triumph With Uncertain Returns

'Unsurprisingly, Trump shared Modi's podcast with Fridman on his Truth account.''The intentions of Trump, a transactional president, are never easy to tell.''We will know in the next fortnight if and when he unfolds reciprocal tariffs on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD