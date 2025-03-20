HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cops form 18 special teams to nab Nagpur riot culprits

Thu, 20 March 2025
11:39
Police have formed 18 special teams to track down and arrest those involved in the violence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, officials said on Thursday. 

As of now, 69 persons have been in connection with the violence which took place here on Monday. Curfew remained imposed in several areas of the city for the third day on Thursday. 

The police have so far identified 200 accused and are actively working to identify another 1,000 suspects captured in CCTV footage of the riots, a senior official said. On Monday, five First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered at the Ganeshpeth and Kotwali police stations wherein 200 accused have been named. 

Efforts were on to identify the others involved in the violence with the help of the CCTV footage, the official said. Nagpur Commissioner of Police Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal on Wednesday told reporters that the special teams formed include personnel from the Ganeshpeth, Kotwali and Tehsil police stations, along with the Crime Branch. 

The teams are also working closely with the cyber cell to help identify the suspects, another official said. Among the 69 persons arrested so far in connection with the Nagpur violence is Minority Democratic Party (MDP) leader Fahim Khan. 

Officials earlier said Khan allegedly led a protest outside a Nagpur police station on Monday. Police records show Khan was earlier accused in multiple cases, including electricity theft and a protest in 2023-2024. -- PTI

