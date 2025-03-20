HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Congress veteran Shivraj Patil meets Modi

Thu, 20 March 2025
Share:
17:09
Congress leader Shivraj Patil
Congress leader Shivraj Patil
Senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi recently along with family members, his daughter-in-law Archana Patil said on Thursday. 

She did not specify the date of the meeting, which took place at the PM's official residence, but sources said it happened a week ago. 

Archana Patil, who was the BJP candidate in last year's Maharashtra assembly election from Latur, lost to Amit Deshmukh, the son of former chief minister and Latur strongman late Vilasrao Deshmukh. 

Shivraj Patil, 89, was Union home minister from 2004 to 2008 and the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. 

He was governor of Punjab and also served as administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015. 

"We had an unforgettable meeting with PM Modi. It was energizing for all of us," Archana Patil posted on X. 

She said Modi recalled the proposal made by Shivraj Patil when he was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the construction of a new Parliament House. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tin sheets around Aurangzeb tomb amid calls to raze it
LIVE! Tin sheets around Aurangzeb tomb amid calls to raze it

'Chhaava' inciting communal tensions: UP cleric seeks ban
'Chhaava' inciting communal tensions: UP cleric seeks ban

Razvi claimed that the film portrayed Emperor Aurangzeb in a manner that provoked Hindu youths.

World Happiness Report: Finland tops list, India ranks...
World Happiness Report: Finland tops list, India ranks...

India has improved its ranking in the World Happiness Report 2025, climbing to 118th from 126th last year. However, it still lags behind neighbouring countries like Nepal, Pakistan, and Ukraine. Finland has topped the list for the eighth...

Mounjaro, weight-loss, diabetes drug, launched in India
Mounjaro, weight-loss, diabetes drug, launched in India

Mounjaro is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obesity) or 27 kg/m2 or greater...

Union minister's relatives clash over tap water, 1 dead
Union minister's relatives clash over tap water, 1 dead

A dispute over tap water escalated into a fatal gun battle in a Bihar village, leaving one person dead and two others injured. The incident occurred in Jagatpur village, where brothers Vishwajit and Jayjit Yadav exchanged fire. The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD