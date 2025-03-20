HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CBI names Indrani's daughter as witness in Sheena Bora killing case

Thu, 20 March 2025
Share:
21:50
Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea
Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea
The CBI on Thursday submitted to a special court here its second list of witnesses in the Sheena Bora killing case, which included accused Indrani Mukerjea's daughter Vidhie Mukerjea. 

The list mentioned 125 individuals the agency proposes to examine as prosecution witnesses in the case. 

This is in addition to the first list submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation last week which named 69 witnesses. 

Last week, Indrani Mukerjea, one of the prime accused in the case, had sought clarity from CBI on whether Vidhie had been dropped as a witness, so she could meet her. 

When Indrani was granted bail, one of the conditions imposed on her was that she should not meet any of the witnesses in the case. 

Vidhie is Indrani's daughter from her first marriage to Sanjeev Khanna, also an accused in the case. 

Sheena Bora, Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly strangled to death by Indrani, her driver Shyamvar Rai, and her former husband Khanna. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nitish leaves dais before National Anthem at event
LIVE! Nitish leaves dais before National Anthem at event

Indian student arrested by masked US agents from near home
Indian student arrested by masked US agents from near home

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, is facing deportation after US authorities accused him of "spreading Hamas propaganda" and having "close connections to a suspected terrorist." The Department of...

Nagpur minority leader Fahim Khan booked for sedition
Nagpur minority leader Fahim Khan booked for sedition

The cyber police in Nagpur have booked local leader Fahim Khan and five others on charges of sedition and spreading misinformation on social media during the violence that erupted in the city on Monday. The department has also sought...

Disha Salian issue rocks Maha House; Aaditya says....
Disha Salian issue rocks Maha House; Aaditya says....

Targeting Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party minister Nitesh Rane said as per the Supreme Court's past decisions, if a person is facing allegations of rape, he must be arrested.

Modi's Media Triumph With Uncertain Returns
Modi's Media Triumph With Uncertain Returns

'Unsurprisingly, Trump shared Modi's podcast with Fridman on his Truth account.''The intentions of Trump, a transactional president, are never easy to tell.''We will know in the next fortnight if and when he unfolds reciprocal tariffs on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD