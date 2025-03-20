BSE Sensex top gainers today

17:50





Hectic buying in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and IT stocks also bolstered investor sentiment, traders said.





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 899.01 points or 1.19 per cent to settle at 76,348.06, regaining the 76,000 level.





During the day, it soared 1,007.2 points or 1.33 percent to 76,456.25.





The NSE Nifty surged 283.05 points or 1.24 percent to reclaim the 23,000-mark to finish at 23,190.65.





From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Nestle, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers.

Rallying for the fourth straight session, stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 percent on Thursday, powered by across-the-board buying amid a mixed trend in global equities after the US Federal Reserve maintained its rate cut projections for this year.