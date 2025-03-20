HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BSE Sensex top gainers today

Thu, 20 March 2025
17:50
Rallying for the fourth straight session, stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 percent on Thursday, powered by across-the-board buying amid a mixed trend in global equities after the US Federal Reserve maintained its rate cut projections for this year. 

Hectic buying in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and IT stocks also bolstered investor sentiment, traders said. 

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 899.01 points or 1.19 per cent to settle at 76,348.06, regaining the 76,000 level. 

During the day, it soared 1,007.2 points or 1.33 percent to 76,456.25. 

The NSE Nifty surged 283.05 points or 1.24 percent to reclaim the 23,000-mark to finish at 23,190.65. 

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Nestle, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers.

TOP STORIES

BJP's 3-line whip to MPs to be in Parl tomorrow
Nagpur minority leader Fahim Khan booked for sedition
The cyber police in Nagpur have booked local leader Fahim Khan and five others on charges of sedition and spreading misinformation on social media during the violence that erupted in the city on Monday. The department has also sought...

2 'Honey Trap' Attempts on K'taka Minister: Jarkiholi
Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has claimed that two unsuccessful "honey trap" attempts were made on a senior minister in the state. He has called for a police investigation into the matter, condemning the incident as a...

Daggubatti, Deverakonda, booked over betting apps
Six Telugu film actors, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, and Vijay Deverkonda, along with 19 social media influencers have been booked for allegedly promoting betting apps. A businessman filed a complaint alleging that the...

Meerut victim's mother says inlaws knew of his murder
New details have emerged in the murder of Saurabh Rajput in Meerut, India, with his family alleging that the accused wife's parents knew about the crime beforehand. The deceased's daughter reportedly said 'Papa is in the drum,'...

