BJPs 3-line whip to MPs to be in Parl tomorrow

Thu, 20 March 2025
18:06
Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday issued a three-line whip to all of its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House for the passing of the Union Budget 2025-26. 

"All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that guillotining of various demands for Grants 2025-26 will be taken up for passing in the House on Friday. All members of BJP in Lok Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day and support the government's stands," the party said in its letter. 

A guillotine is a parliamentary tactic used to expedite the passage of a bill without allowing further discussion. 

It is typically employed when the government wants to pass a bill quickly, but the Opposition is delaying its progress. 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented the Budget 2025-26 in the Parliament. -- ANI

