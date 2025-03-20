Auto driver shot dead in Kerala's Kannur, suspect apprehended

23:33





Radhakrishnan was killed at his under-construction house in Kaithapram at 7.30 pm.





Following the incident, the police took Perumpadavu native Santhosh into custody.





Santhosh was reportedly in charge of the construction of Radhakrishnan's house.





Upon hearing the gunshot and cries for help, locals rushed to the scene, but Santhosh managed to escape.





However, the police later apprehended him.





The deceased, Radhakrishnan, was a goods auto driver. -- PTI

