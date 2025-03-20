HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Auto driver shot dead in Kerala's Kannur, suspect apprehended

Thu, 20 March 2025
23:33
A 49-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in this district on Thursday evening, the police said. 

Radhakrishnan was killed at his under-construction house in Kaithapram at 7.30 pm. 

Following the incident, the police took Perumpadavu native Santhosh into custody. 

Santhosh was reportedly in charge of the construction of Radhakrishnan's house. 

Upon hearing the gunshot and cries for help, locals rushed to the scene, but Santhosh managed to escape. 

However, the police later apprehended him. 

The deceased, Radhakrishnan, was a goods auto driver. -- PTI

