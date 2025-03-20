HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
'Akbar Rd' signboard replaced with 'Maharana Pratap'

Thu, 20 March 2025
09:20
Three men defaced the signboard of 'Akbar Road' in Delhi on Thursday, claiming that the statue of Maharana Pratap was vandalised at Kashmere Gate ISBT. 

The men sprayed black paint on the signboard and pasted Maharana Pratap's posters over it, while raising slogans of "Jai Bhavani." 

They also demanded the police to take action against the people who allegedly vandalized the statue of Maharana Pratap at the Kashmere Gate ISBT. 

"India will not tolerate the insult of Maharana Pratap. The police administration and the Delhi government are trying to suppress the incident that happened at ISBT Kashmiri Gate. Those who are guilty should be arrested, and immediate action should be taken against them," Amit Rathore, one of the man said. 

Another man, Vijay said that they are continuously removing the signboards of invaders like Akbar, Babur and Humayun. 

"We are continuously removing signboards of invaders like Akbar, Babur and Humayun, and we are trying to make the government open its eyes and take a decision... The attackers raped our sisters and mothers, hanged the from trees, demolished temples, destroyed the unity of India. The question is why are only we doing this, where are the other people of the society?" he said. 

This comes after a video went viral on social media, in which the sword and hand of Maharana Pratap's statue at Kashmere Gate can be seen damaged. --ANI 

