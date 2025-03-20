HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
50 journalists died due to Covid in Odisha: CM

Thu, 20 March 2025
18:01
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday informed the House that 50 journalists died due to Covid-19 in the state. 

Replying to a question by BJD legislator Souvic Biswal, Majhi said ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh each was given to the next of kin of 49 journalists. 

Compensation was not paid to the family of one journalist of Cuttack district because they availed a similar assistance from another state, he added. 

According to a statement by the CM, Ganjam district recorded the highest number of journalist deaths due to Covid in Odisha with 10 casualties. 

Khurda district, including Bhubaneswar, reported eight deaths, while Sundargarh recorded four. 

Overall, 19 out of the state's 30 districts reported journalist fatalities. 

The first Covid-19 case in the state was reported on March 16, 2020 and the first death was recorded on April 6, 2020. In another reply, Majhi informed that 14 working journalists were attacked during the last five years in Odisha. 

On the basis of complaints, police have taken action against 18 persons, he added. 

The CM assured that the state government is always concerned about the safety of journalists. -- PTI

