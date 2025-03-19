HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Woman kills, chops husband, seals body in cement-filled drum

Wed, 19 March 2025
09:51
A woman and her partner allegedly killed her husband, dismembered his body, and sealed his body parts in a drum filled with cement in Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar, police said on Tuesday. 

According to the Meerut City SP Ayush Vikram Singh, the accused has been identified as Muskan and Sahil. "A person named Saurabh Rajput, working in merchant Navy, came home on March 4 and had been missing since then," SP Ayush Vikram Singh told ANI. He further said that on the basis of suspicion, his wife Muskan and her partner Sahil were called for questioning. 

"During the questioning, Sahil confessed that on March 4, he and Muskan stabbed Saurabh to death. They dismembered the body, put it in a drum and sealed it with cement. The police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem," he added. The police said that the accused, Sahil and Muskan have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against them. -- ANI

