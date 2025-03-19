HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

With Pandya suspended, SKY to captain MI in IPL opener against CSK

Wed, 19 March 2025
Share:
13:42
image
Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai Indians in their opening IPL match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday as regular skipper Hardik Pandya will be forced to sit out due to a one-match suspension for over-rate offences committed by the team last season. 

Suryakumar is the national T20 captain and recently led the side to a 4-1 triumph over England at home. However, his batting form wasn't particularly impressive and he managed just 38 runs in the five outings during the series.

"Surya leads India as well. When I am not there he is the ideal choice," Pandya said during MI's pre-season press conference in Mumbai. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said the BCCI has communicated the one-match ban on Pandya to the team owing to three slow over-rate violations by his team last season.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nagpur violence: Rioters tried to disrobe woman cop
LIVE! Nagpur violence: Rioters tried to disrobe woman cop

Aurangzeb's tomb declared a 'no drone zone' amid violence
Aurangzeb's tomb declared a 'no drone zone' amid violence

Amidst growing calls for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the administration has declared the area a 'no drone zone' and deployed additional security forces. The move comes...

'Hindus And Muslims Worked On Chhaava'
'Hindus And Muslims Worked On Chhaava'

'With Chhaava, we had to look from a different lens.''We had to write it in such a way that apart from the sacrifice, the fight and the war, there's a lot more to understand about the history of the Marathas.'

For 50 yrs, this Hindu family is waking up Muslims in Ramzan
For 50 yrs, this Hindu family is waking up Muslims in Ramzan

For the past 50 years, the Hindu family of Gulab Yadav has been ensuring that Muslims in the village wake up on time for 'Sehri', the pre-dawn meal consumed before fasting during Ramzan.

Earth missed you: Modi as Sunita, others return home
Earth missed you: Modi as Sunita, others return home

Modi said space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD