HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Who really killed President John F. Kennedy?

Wed, 19 March 2025
Share:
09:10
image
The Trump administration on Tuesday released thousands of records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy that it said had previously been classified.

Many of the files related to the JFK assassination have already been disclosed, including a tranche of 13,000 documents released during the Biden administration. Many of the documents released Tuesday had been previously redacted, however.

Trump said on Monday that "people have been waiting for decades" to see the 80,000 pages of records related to Kennedy's assassination. Soon after taking office, he signed an executive order directing the public release of thousands of files related to the assassinations of Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

SUNITA WILLIAMS RETURNS TO EARTH AFTER 9 MONTHS!
SUNITA WILLIAMS RETURNS TO EARTH AFTER 9 MONTHS!

Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth after completing a record-breaking 9-month mission to the International Space Station. The mission was initially planned for eight days but was extended due to issues with...

LIVE! Sunita Williams may feel dizzy, have trouble getting up
LIVE! Sunita Williams may feel dizzy, have trouble getting up

Musk, White House hail Trump for Sunita Williams' return
Musk, White House hail Trump for Sunita Williams' return

The White House accredited this feat to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk for their efforts

Quiz: How well you know Sunita Williams?
Quiz: How well you know Sunita Williams?

Are you a news junkie? Syed Firdaus Ashraf puts your knowledge to the test...

'We Are Not The Obstacle To Peace'
'We Are Not The Obstacle To Peace'

'We will never recognise any part of territories occupied by the Russians.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD