Who really killed President John F. Kennedy?

Many of the files related to the JFK assassination have already been disclosed, including a tranche of 13,000 documents released during the Biden administration. Many of the documents released Tuesday had been previously redacted, however.





Trump said on Monday that "people have been waiting for decades" to see the 80,000 pages of records related to Kennedy's assassination. Soon after taking office, he signed an executive order directing the public release of thousands of files related to the assassinations of Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.





The Trump administration on Tuesday released thousands of records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy that it said had previously been classified.