Welcome back, Earth missed you: PM to astronauts

The PM shared this file picture with Sunita Williams





"Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions. Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career. We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity. @Astro_Suni @NASA."

As the world rejoices the safe return of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, PM Narendra Modi sent out a congratulatory message on X. He wrote: