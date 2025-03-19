HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

UP: One more held for sharing ordnance factory info with Pak agent

Wed, 19 March 2025
Share:
23:56
image
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has made another arrest in connection with the alleged sharing of confidential and sensitive documents from an ordnance factory with a suspected Pakistani agent, said police on Wednesday.  

The arrest follows a previous detention of Ravindra Kumar, an employee at the Ordnance Factory in Firozabad, who was found to be conspiring with a woman named Neha Sharma, an alleged Pakistani agent, to share critical documents.  

According to the police, the latest arrest involves Vikas Kumar, an employee at the Ordnance Factory in Kanpur. 

The police claim that Kumar was also in contact with Neha Sharma and was providing her with confidential and important documents related to the factory's operations.  

"On March 13, Ravindra Kumar, working in Ordnance Factory Firozabad, was arrested by ATS Uttar Pradesh, who was conspiring with alleged Pakistani agent Neha Sharma and sharing confidential and important sensitive information/documents of Ordnance Factory," police said in a statement.  

"In this sequence, ATS Uttar Pradesh received intelligence that Kumar Vikas working in Ordnance Factory, Kanpur, is also connected with the said alleged Pakistani agent Neha Sharma and is providing confidential information and documents of Ordnance Factory to the alleged Pakistani agent through WhatsApp. A case has been registered and the accused is being arrested and further action is being taken," added the police statement. -- ANI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners: AP
LIVE! Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners: AP

Rioters will be dug out from graves, says Fadnavis
Rioters will be dug out from graves, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has denied rumours that a cloth with Quranic verses was burnt during a protest in Nagpur. He attributed the subsequent violence to a planned attempt to disrupt social harmony and vowed to...

Ukraine ceasefire talks to begin on Sunday: US envoy
Ukraine ceasefire talks to begin on Sunday: US envoy

Witkoff confirmed that while progress had been made, there were still unresolved details that would be addressed during the upcoming talks.

Fresh clashes in curfew-hit Churachandpur, many hurt
Fresh clashes in curfew-hit Churachandpur, many hurt

Fresh clashes broke out between people belonging to Zomi and Hmar tribes in Manipur's Churachandpur district, hours after a peace settlement was reached between the apex bodies of the two communities. The Zomi Students' Federation...

Israeli tech helps Delhi police crack Rs 80L robbery
Israeli tech helps Delhi police crack Rs 80L robbery

Delhi Police used an Israeli facial recognition system to identify and arrest two accused persons in an Rs 80 lakh robbery case. The accused were identified as Md Ali and Samir, who were apprehended after police analyzed footage from...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD