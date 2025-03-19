UP: One more held for sharing ordnance factory info with Pak agent

23:56





The arrest follows a previous detention of Ravindra Kumar, an employee at the Ordnance Factory in Firozabad, who was found to be conspiring with a woman named Neha Sharma, an alleged Pakistani agent, to share critical documents.





According to the police, the latest arrest involves Vikas Kumar, an employee at the Ordnance Factory in Kanpur.





The police claim that Kumar was also in contact with Neha Sharma and was providing her with confidential and important documents related to the factory's operations.





"On March 13, Ravindra Kumar, working in Ordnance Factory Firozabad, was arrested by ATS Uttar Pradesh, who was conspiring with alleged Pakistani agent Neha Sharma and sharing confidential and important sensitive information/documents of Ordnance Factory," police said in a statement.





"In this sequence, ATS Uttar Pradesh received intelligence that Kumar Vikas working in Ordnance Factory, Kanpur, is also connected with the said alleged Pakistani agent Neha Sharma and is providing confidential information and documents of Ordnance Factory to the alleged Pakistani agent through WhatsApp. A case has been registered and the accused is being arrested and further action is being taken," added the police statement. -- ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has made another arrest in connection with the alleged sharing of confidential and sensitive documents from an ordnance factory with a suspected Pakistani agent, said police on Wednesday.