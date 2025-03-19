HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ukraine talks to begin on Sunday in Jeddah: US envoy

Wed, 19 March 2025
17:24
US President Donald Trump
The United States expects Ukraine to support agreements reached during a recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, as ceasefire talks are set to begin in Jeddah on Sunday, according to Trump's special envoy Steven Witkoff, TASS Russian News Agency reported.  

In an interview with Fox News, Witkoff described his discussions with Putin, saying, "I had two meetings with President Putin. The first one was for somewhere close to three and a half hours, and the second one was close to four hours."  

He continued, "They were both compelling. I thought we accomplished quite a bit, and in the second meeting, we actually really narrowed the issues, certainly from the Russian standpoint, we were immediately in discussions on tangible, granular ways to move forward towards a ceasefire that included what you've heard about today, which is the ceasefire with regard to energy infrastructure from both sides, something they've been trying to put together for quite some time."  

He also highlighted another key component of the negotiations, stating, "And secondly, what people colloquially refer to as the Black Sea, maritime aspect of a ceasefire. I think both of those are now agreed to by the Russians. I am certainly hopeful that the Ukrainians will agree to it."  

Witkoff confirmed that while progress had been made, there were still unresolved details that would be addressed during the upcoming talks, reported TASS. -- ANI 

