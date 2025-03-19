Talks with farmers to continue; next meeting on May 4: Shivraj Singh

18:47





The talks were held to discuss the various demands raised by the farmers, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops, among others.





"A positive discussion took place in a cordial atmosphere. The talks will continue. The next meeting will take place on May 4," Chouhan said after the meeting.





Besides Chouhan, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also attended the meeting held at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 in Chandigarh.





Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian too attended the meeting.





Ahead of the talks, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said a 28-member delegation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha will take part in the meeting.





The two farmer bodies are spearheading the farmers' stir.





Stating that the farmers expected the government to resolve their issues, Pandher said, "We have come here with a positive mind. Some decisions should come out after the meeting. We expect that the deadlock over a law guaranteeing MSP will end and the talks will move forward." -- PTI

