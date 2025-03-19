HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sunita's spacecraft completes deorbit burn

Wed, 19 March 2025
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft has completed its deorbit burn at 5:18 pm EDT, NASA announced on Wednesday morning IST.

NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are less than an hour away from a splashdown off the coast of Florida. 

Four minutes before splashdown, the drogue parachutes will deploy at about 18,000 feet in altitude while Dragon is moving approximately 350 miles per hour. 

Less than a minute later, the main parachutes will deploy at about 6,000 feet in altitude while the spacecraft is moving approximately 119 miles per hour. 

