Sunita's cousin organises 'yagna' for her safe return

03:25





Her cousin, Dinesh Rawal, organised a 'yagna' in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, saying, "Everyone in the family is praying for Sunita's safe arrival. All are happy that she is coming back."





Williams, along with other astronauts, has begun her journey back after spending more than nine months on the International Space Station (ISS).





Speaking to ANI Rawal said, "We all pray to God, even if we are far away, we pray together for her safe arrival. She is coming, and that is why we are all happy. We are praying with all our friends, asking God to bring them safely to earth.





"In our village, a big prayer ceremony and bhajan by the Mahila Mandal has been started, and it will continue till morning.





Across the country, people are praying for Sunita Williams's safe return to Earth. In Jhulasan, her native village, residents performed a 'Havan' to seek blessings for the NASA astronaut's safe journey home.





Prayers are also being offered at the Dola Mata Temple in Jhulasan. Dinesh Pandya, a priest at the temple, said, "We are all very happy and we have been praying for her (NASA astronaut Sunita Williams) for the last nine months. When she went to space for the first time, she took a picture of Dola Mata with her. Whenever she comes to India, she definitely visits the temple."





Stranded on the International Space Station for nine months, NASA's Boeing Starliner astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, along with two others, have undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and are scheduled to splash down on Earth at around 3:27 am IST on March 19.

As NASA astronaut Sunita Williams embarks on her journey back to Earth after more than nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), her extended family in Gujarat is offering prayers for her safe return.