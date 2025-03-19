SUNITA WILLIAMS RETURNS TO EARTH!

04:01

Hague and Gorbunov have been at the International Space Station since Sept 29, 2024, while Williams and Wilmore arrived on June 6.





This completes a stay in space of 171 days for Hague and Gorbunov and 286 days for Williams and Wilmore.





Teams on the SpaceX recovery ship, including two fast boats, are securing Dragon and ensuring the spacecraft is safe for recovery. As the fast boat teams complete their work, the recovery ship will move into position to hoist Dragon onto the main deck with the Crew-9 crew members inside.





Once on the main deck, the crew will exit the spacecraft and undergo medical checks before a short helicopter ride to board a plane for NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.





NASA and SpaceX will host a media news conference at 7:30 pm EDT (5 am Wednesday IST) to discuss the undocking and splashdown.





NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov have successfully splashed down in the Gulf of America, off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, at 5:57 pm EDT, announced NASA.