Suni is an extraordinary person, says cousin in Gujarat

Wed, 19 March 2025
09:24
image
After National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth after being stranded at the International Space Station for nine months, her cousin Dinesh Rawal on Wednesday said that the NASA astronaut will change the world as she is not an ordinary person.

"When she returned, we jumped with joy... I was so happy... Till yesterday, I had an unsettling feeling deep in my heart... God has listened to our prayers and brought our Suni back safely... Sunita is not an ordinary person... She will change the world," Dinesh Rawal told ANI. 

Earlier, NASA Crew-9 astronauts breathed earthly air for the first time in over nine months following the successful splashdown of SpaceX's Dragon capsule. The astronauts disembarked the capsule on stretchers, as is customary, CNN reported. 

This precaution is taken by SpaceX for all astronauts returning from long-duration space missions. Delays caused by issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which surfaced during a test flight piloted by Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams last summer, led to the astronaut duo remaining in space for nine months instead of a week, CNN reported.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 completed the agency's ninth commercial crew rotation mission to the International Space Station on Tuesday, splashing down safely in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, in the Gulf of America, according to a NASA statement. -- ANI

