Rupee rises 12 paise to settle at 86.44 against US dollar

19:17





However, a strengthening American currency against major currencies overseas ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision capped the sharp gain in the local unit, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.60 and touched the intraday low of 86.68 against the greenback.





The unit also hit the day's peak of 86.43 before ending the session at 86.44 (provisional), up 12 paise against its previous close.





The domestic currency settled 25 paise higher at 86.56 against the US dollar on Tuesday. -- PTI

Rising for the fourth straight session, the rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 86.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by a positive trend in domestic equity markets and lower global crude oil prices.