'Promise made, promise kept': White House

07:15





The White House stated that the astronauts safely returned in the Gulf of America, crediting Elon Musk for their safe return.





"PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT: President Trump pledged to rescue the astronauts stranded in space for nine months. Today, they safely splashed down in the Gulf of America, thanks to Elon Musk, SpaceX, and NASA!,' said White House on X.





Elon Musk congratulated the NASA and SpaceX teams on their successful return and thanked Trump for prioritising the mission.





"Congratulations to the SpaceX and NASA teams for another safe astronaut return! Thank you to Donald Trump for prioritizing this mission!," he posted.

The White House on Tuesday (local time) highlighted how US President Donald Trump prioritised the return of stranded NASA Crew-9 astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.