HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Prez lauds 'India's daughter' Sunita Williams' spirit

Wed, 19 March 2025
Share:
12:15
image
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated the entire team behind the safe return of "India's daughter" Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts to Earth, saying they have inspired everyone with their perseverance, dedication and never-say-die spirit. 

"Their historic journey is a tale of determination, teamwork and extraordinary courage. I salute their unwavering resolve and wish them excellent health!," Murmu said in a post on X. 

Stuck in space for over nine months, NASA astronauts Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore returned to Earth on Tuesday. The duo ended up spending 286 days in space -- 278 days longer than anticipated when they launched. 

"Congratulations to the entire team behind the safe return of NASA's Crew 9 mission on Earth! India's daughter Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts have inspired everyone with their perseverance, dedication and never-say-die spirit," Murmu said. 

Williams' father Deepak Pandya, who hails from Jhulasan, a village in Gujarat's Mehsana district, moved to the US in 1957. Williams has visited India at least thrice, including in 2007 and 2013, soon after her space missions and has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2008. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Prez lauds 'India's daughter' Sunita Williams' spirit
LIVE! Prez lauds 'India's daughter' Sunita Williams' spirit

Earth missed you: Modi as Sunita, others return home
Earth missed you: Modi as Sunita, others return home

Modi said space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality.

See who welcomed Sunita Williams after splashdown
See who welcomed Sunita Williams after splashdown

A pod of dolphins gathered curiously around SpaceX's Dragon Freedom capsule as it landed off the Florida coast with Williams and Wilmore.

Nagpur violence: Curfew continues for 2nd consecutive day
Nagpur violence: Curfew continues for 2nd consecutive day

The law and order situation in Nagpur, which was rocked by violence on Monday night, is under control but a curfew continues in many sensitive areas of the city, a senior official said on Wednesday. Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar...

Woman kills, chops hubby; seals body in cement-filled drum
Woman kills, chops hubby; seals body in cement-filled drum

After committing the crime, the woman allegedly went on a vacation with her lover to a hill station, Singh said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD