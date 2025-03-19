'Modi-Putin relationship may help Ukraine peace talks'

10:40

He however clarified that he believes only United States President Donald Trump holds any leeway with President Putin, saying that it would be better to "one person and see what happens"





"I think a mediator is welcomed, as much as (Russian) President Putin does talk to Prime Minister Modi so that may be at some stage very helpful, but at the moment I think who has any leeway with President Putin is President Trump, I think it is better to leave it for the time being to one person and see what happens," the polish minister told ANI.





The comments by Bartoszewski were made on the sidelines of the Raisaina dialogue being held in New Delhi. When asked about the Israel-Gaza war, he condemned the recent airstrike of Israel in Gaza, calling for a ceasefire and an eventual two-state solution. -- ANI

Poland's Secretary of State and Deputy Foreign Minister, Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski said on Wednesday that the relationship between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "may be helpful" at some stage of negotiating the end of the Russia-Ukraine war.