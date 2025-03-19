HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mehul Choksi is not on the island: Antigua & Barbuda

Wed, 19 March 2025
21:39
Chet Greene, the Foreign Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, informed on Wednesday that Mehul Choksi, the fugitive Indian businessman, is currently not on the island.  

Greene stated that Choksi had left the island for medical attention abroad while emphasising that Choksi remains a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda.  

"Mehul Choksi is not on the island. I am told he left Antigua for medical attention abroad. He remains a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda," Greene said.  

Mehul Choksi is a fugitive Indian businessman who holds the citizenship of Antigua & Barbuda. 

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is wanted by Indian authorities in the Punjab National Bank scam. 

The duo is alleged to have defrauded the bank of more than Rs 14,000 crore.  

Greene highlighted that the Indian and Antiguan governments are working together and respecting the rule of law and democratic traditions.  

"Your government and my government are working together on this matter. We have some traditions in democracy. We both respect the rule of law. The matter of Mehul Choksi has been subjected to legal review. Until such time it is reviewed and determined, there is nothing I can say, or any of us can say or do...," said Greene.  

Speaking to ANI about the bilateral ties between the two countries, Greene said, "The relations between Antigua and Barbuda and India has really grown by leaps and bounds. My own Prime Minister Gaston Brown and your Prime Minister Modi have built a strong platform of friendship. -- ANI 

Mehul Choksi is not on the island: Antigua & Barbuda
