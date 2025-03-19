HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India wants to use Sunita Williams' expertise: ISRO chief

Wed, 19 March 2025
10:12
Making the splash
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Wednesday said astronaut Sunita Williams' safe return was a remarkable achievement and a testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA's commitment to space exploration. 

He also said India would wish to utilise her expertise in space exploration. "Welcome back, Sunita Williams! Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA's commitment to space exploration!" ISRO shared Narayanan's message on 'X'. 

He said Williams' resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the world. "As Secretary DoS and Chairman ISRO, I on behalf of my colleagues extend a warm greetings to you and wish you a great day ahead," Narayanan said. "When Bharat under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Modi ji is working towards making India as a developed country, we wish to utilise your expertise in the space exploration," he added. 

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth on Tuesday after nine months' stay in the space station. Their eight-day journey in the space stretched to nine months due to glitch in their Boeing space craft. A former US Navy captain, Williams, 59, was born to a Gujarati father, Deepak Pandya, hailing from Jhulasan in Mehsana district, and Slovenian mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya, on September 19, 1965 in Euclid, Ohio. -- PTI

