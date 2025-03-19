HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

How Israeli face-recognition tech helped nab robbers

Wed, 19 March 2025
Share:
14:33
Representational image
Representational image
An Israeli facial recognition system has helped Delhi Police solve a case of robbery at gunpoint, arrest two accused persons, and recover the entire stolen amount of Rs 80 lakh, officials said on Wednesday. 

The arrested accused have been identified as Md Ali (21) and Samir (19), a police officer said. A trader's employee was allegedly robbed of Rs 80 lakh at gunpoint in the Chandni Chowk area on Monday. The accused fired a warning shot in the air before fleeing with the cash, the officer said. Police analysed footage from nearly 500 CCTV cameras installed in Chandni Chowk, Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Daryaganj and Lahori Gate areas. 

An Israeli facial recognition technology was used to identify the prime suspect, Md Ali, which linked him to a previous case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Raja Banthia, said. "On March 17, Ajmal Bhai Ganesh (49), an employee of R K Enterprises and a resident of Patan in Gujarat, collected Rs 80 lakh from the Kucha Ghasiram area around 7 pm. 

"As he was heading towards his residence in Fatehpuri, Ganesh was intercepted by an armed man who attempted to snatch his bag. When Ganesh resisted, the accused fired a warning shot, seized the bag, and escaped," the DCP said. During probe, police identified a suspect wearing a blue shirt and a cap who followed the victim and was seen fleeing towards the Fatehpuri Masjid. Another accused was seen escaping towards Lal Qila on a Scooty, the DCP said. 

"Police later arrested Ali, a resident of Daryaganj, who disclosed the identity of his accomplice -- Samir -- during interrogation. Samir was arrested later from Daryaganj," Banthia said. A raid at Samir's residence led to the recovery of Rs 79.5 lakh in cash, a semi-automatic pistol with three bullets, and other incriminating materials, the DCP said.

Ali had prior knowledge of cash movement in the Kucha Ghasiram area and had conducted a recce before targeting the victim, the officer said. "While Ali identified the target, Samir executed the robbery. Both accused have been booked under the relevant sections of law," the DCP said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Aurangzeb irrelevant, violence is discouraged: RSS
LIVE! Aurangzeb irrelevant, violence is discouraged: RSS

Nagpur rioters tried to disrobe female cop, reveals FIR
Nagpur rioters tried to disrobe female cop, reveals FIR

A group of rioters allegedly touched a woman constable inappropriately and tried to disrobe her during violence in Nagpur, sparked by protests against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. The mob also hurled petrol bombs at the police....

'Hindus And Muslims Worked On Chhaava'
'Hindus And Muslims Worked On Chhaava'

'With Chhaava, we had to look from a different lens.''We had to write it in such a way that apart from the sacrifice, the fight and the war, there's a lot more to understand about the history of the Marathas.'

Aurangzeb's tomb declared a 'no drone zone' amid violence
Aurangzeb's tomb declared a 'no drone zone' amid violence

Amidst growing calls for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the administration has declared the area a 'no drone zone' and deployed additional security forces. The move comes...

Tourist hub Matheran shuts down indefinitely. Here's why
Tourist hub Matheran shuts down indefinitely. Here's why

The move has come after an organization 'Matheran Paryatan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti' (Save Matheran Tourism Struggle Committee) has called for the indefinite bandh due to growing menace of horse owners operating in the hill station.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD