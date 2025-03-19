HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Essential Drug Price Cuts Saved Patients Rs 3,788 Cr A Year

Wed, 19 March 2025
Share:
09:06
image
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has fixed ceiling prices for 928 scheduled formulations and retail prices for over 3,200 new drugs, according to a government statement. 

As a result, price reductions under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022 have averaged 17 per cent, leading to an estimated annual saving of Rs 3,788 crore (Rs 37.88 billion) for patients. 

Moreover, the Centre ensures affordable medicines through the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), offering quality drugs at 50 to 80 per cent lower prices via Jan Aushadhi Kendras. 

Under the AMRIT initiative, medicines for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and surgical implants are available at up to 50 per cent discounts in selected hospital pharmacies. Notably, to ensure the availability of essential drugs and reduce expenditure for patients visiting public health facilities, the government has rolled out the Free Drugs Service Initiative, under which financial support is provided to state and Union Territory governments for:  106 drugs at the sub-health centre level          
172 drugs at the primary health centre level          
300 drugs at the community health centre level          
318 drugs at the sub-district health level          
381 drugs at the district hospitals 

Currently, 2,047 medicines and 300 surgicals, medical consumables, and devices are under the PMBJP scheme product basket, covering all major therapeutic groups. The Department of Pharmaceuticals has set a target to increase the product basket to 2,100 medicines and 310 surgicals, medical consumables, and devices by March 31. The prices of both scheduled and non-scheduled drugs are monitored by NPPA. 

-- Aneeka Chatterjee/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

SUNITA WILLIAMS RETURNS TO EARTH AFTER 9 MONTHS!
SUNITA WILLIAMS RETURNS TO EARTH AFTER 9 MONTHS!

Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth after completing a record-breaking 9-month mission to the International Space Station. The mission was initially planned for eight days but was extended due to issues with...

LIVE! Suni is an extraordinary person, says cousin in Gujarat
LIVE! Suni is an extraordinary person, says cousin in Gujarat

Musk, White House hail Trump for Sunita Williams' return
Musk, White House hail Trump for Sunita Williams' return

The White House accredited this feat to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk for their efforts

Quiz: How well you know Sunita Williams?
Quiz: How well you know Sunita Williams?

Are you a news junkie? Syed Firdaus Ashraf puts your knowledge to the test...

'We Are Not The Obstacle To Peace'
'We Are Not The Obstacle To Peace'

'We will never recognise any part of territories occupied by the Russians.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD