Concerned over Gaza situation: India on Israeli strikes

Wed, 19 March 2025
India is concerned about the situation in Gaza after the Israeli strike and stressed upon the importance of the release of the hostages, said the ministry of external affairs on Wednesday.  

In a statement issued on the recent strikes and the developing situation in Gaza, the MEA gave a call for the supply of humanitarian assistance to continue for the people of Gaza.  

"We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released. We also call for supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained", the MEA said.  

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had announced about conducting "extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas" in the Gaza Strip.  

