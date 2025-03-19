HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Bihar: Lalu appears before ED over land-for-jobs scam

Wed, 19 March 2025
17:36
image
The Enforcement Department on Wednesday grilled Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad for nearly four hours in connection with the land-for-jobs case, officials said. 

The ailing septuagenarian reached the ED's Bank Road office in Patna at 10.30 am and left the premises around 2.30 pm, they added. 

Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti, who is also the RJD MP from Pataliputra, accompanied her father. 

The street leading to the ED office kept reverberating with slogans in praise of Prasad, raised by RJD workers who had gathered in large numbers. 

Prasad, known for his gift of the gab, however, did not take any questions from the posse of journalists, choosing to wave at them quietly from inside his car. 

On Tuesday, Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, both named as co-accused in the case, had been quizzed by the agency for close to four hours. 

Meanwhile, Prasad's younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who is also named as an accused, told reporters elsewhere, "The more we are harassed, the stronger we shall become. Of course, the case is politically motivated. Had I not been in politics, I would not have been dragged into this. I had predicted after the Delhi assembly elections that now the agencies will turn their gaze towards Bihar." 

However, JD-U MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar alleged, "Lalu Prasad is reaping what he has sown. As the then chief minister of Bihar, he was involved in fodder scam. He has been convicted by the court and stands disqualified from contesting elections. The charge of political vendetta is bogus. The CBI charge-sheet in fodder scam was filed during the prime ministership of Inder Kumar Gujral with whom the RJD supremo shared excellent rapport." -- PTI

