Back to jail for Satyendar Jain booked in graft case?

Wed, 19 March 2025
15:56
image
The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered a case against former PWD minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in a Rs 571-crore CCTV project, an official said on Wednesday. 

The FIR was registered on Tuesday after obtaining prior sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act from the competent authority, said Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma. 

"Jain is accused of arbitrarily waiving liquidated damages worth Rs 16 crore imposed on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for delays in installing CCTV cameras across Delhi. The waiver was allegedly granted after receiving a Rs 7-crore bribe," Verma said in a statement. 

Multiple complaints have suggested that the project was executed in a shoddy manner, with several cameras found to be non-functional at the time of hand over, he said. 

According to the statement, the case is based on a news report which claimed that a bribe of Rs 7 crore was arranged for Jain, who was the nodal officer for the CCTV project, in exchange for waiving penalties imposed on BEL and its contractors. The penalties were initially levied in August 2019 by the previous AAP government due to significant delays in the installation of 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies. During verification, a BEL officer provided a detailed complaint supporting the allegations. The complaint further alleged that in addition to waiving the penalties, additional orders for 1.4 lakh more CCTV cameras were awarded to BEL, the Joint CP said. -- PTI

