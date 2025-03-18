Trump speaks with Putin to discuss Ukraine ceasefire: White House

21:40

President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin/File image





The Trump administration is pushing for an immediate halt to hostilities after Ukraine agreed to a temporary cessation of fighting, provided Russia does the same, ABC News reported.





Trump has made clear his intention to mediate a resolution between the two nations, emphasising the need for a swift de-escalation of violence.





"It's a bad situation in Russia, and it's a bad situation in Ukraine," he said on Monday.





"What's happening in Ukraine is not good, but we're going to see if we can work a peace agreement, a ceasefire and peace, and I think we'll be able to do it."





His remarks come as both sides continue to grapple with intensifying clashes, particularly in the Kursk region. -- ANI

