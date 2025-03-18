HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump speaks with Putin to discuss Ukraine ceasefire: White House

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
21:40
President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin/File image
President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin/File image
US President Donald Trump held a crucial phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to secure a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. 

The Trump administration is pushing for an immediate halt to hostilities after Ukraine agreed to a temporary cessation of fighting, provided Russia does the same, ABC News reported.  

Trump has made clear his intention to mediate a resolution between the two nations, emphasising the need for a swift de-escalation of violence. 

"It's a bad situation in Russia, and it's a bad situation in Ukraine," he said on Monday. 

"What's happening in Ukraine is not good, but we're going to see if we can work a peace agreement, a ceasefire and peace, and I think we'll be able to do it." 

His remarks come as both sides continue to grapple with intensifying clashes, particularly in the Kursk region. -- ANI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump speaks with Putin on Ukraine ceasefire: WH
LIVE! Trump speaks with Putin on Ukraine ceasefire: WH

Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space
Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space

The spacecraft, Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Dragon, will splash down off the coast of the American state of Florida around 3:27 am IST Wednesday.

Sunita's village plans Diwali-like festivities tomorrow
Sunita's village plans Diwali-like festivities tomorrow

Residents of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' ancestral village in Gujarat are celebrating her safe return to Earth with Diwali-like festivities. The village, Jhulasan, is alive with excitement and prayers for Williams' safe return after...

User fee hike: Flying from Mumbai to get costlier
User fee hike: Flying from Mumbai to get costlier

Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) has proposed a significant increase in User Development Fee (UDF) for international passengers, while domestic passengers will be charged a UDF for the first time. However, MIAL also proposed a 35%...

B'desh court freezes 31 bank accounts linked to Hasina
B'desh court freezes 31 bank accounts linked to Hasina

A Dhaka court has ordered the freezing of 31 bank accounts linked to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her family members and their associates over corruption allegations. The accounts, holding a total of Tk 394.6 crore (INR 281.2...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD