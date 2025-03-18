HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Shops, establishments must display names in Tamil: Puducherry CM

Tue, 18 March 2025
12:46
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday that the government would issue circulars to all shops and establishments, directing them to display their names in Tamil. 

Responding to a plea by Independent member G Nehru alias Kuppusamy, who raised the issue during Zero Hour in Assembly, Rangasamy said, "Strict instructions will be issued through the circular, ensuring that shop owners display Tamil versions of their establishment names on signboards."

The CM stated that the government had also decided that all invitations for government department functions should include a Tamil version. "This is out of love and respect for the Tamil language," he added. -- PTI

