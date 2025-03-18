HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex, Nifty surge in early trade

Tue, 18 March 2025
10:29
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Tuesday in-tandem with a positive trend in global markets and buying in bank stocks. 

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 490.12 points to 74,660.07 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 162.55 points to 22,671.30. From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid and Adani Ports were among the biggest gainers. However, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the laggards. Among Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory. US markets ended higher on Monday.

