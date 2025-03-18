HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sena-UBT: RSS HQ in Nagpur, why is violence there?

Tue, 18 March 2025
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut condemned the violence which erupted in Nagpur earlier on Monday, saying that there is "no reason" for such an incident to happen in a city where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is headquartered and is also the constituency of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

"There is no reason for violence to occur in Nagpur. It is where RSS is headquartered. It is also Devendra ji's constituency. Who can have the courage to spread violence there?" Raut said during a press conference in Mumbai. He further alleged that there is a pattern emerging to "scare Hindus" and make people of the same community attack each other. 

"This is a new pattern to scare Hindus, make their own people attack them, and then incite and involve them in riots. The things which are happening regarding Aurangzeb, it is for planting fear into the minds of people, they are trying to finish Maharashtra and the country," the Shiv Sena UBT leader added. Sanjay Raut challenged the Chief Minister to register cases under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). 

"If Devendra Fadnavis has the guts then put MCOCA on the people responsible. You talk about Aurangzeb's grave, why talk about removing it? What is the reason. When we did karseva (voluntary service) for Babri (Masjid) then Congress government was there, but now your government is there so what is the reason?" Raut further said that the people should instead go directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and get an official order for the demolition of Aurangzeb's grave.

