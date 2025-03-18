SC judges' delegation to visit Manipur camps on Mar 22

19:18

File image





The delegation comprising Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan and N Kotishwar will visit Manipur relief camps.





Justice Gavai, the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority, will virtually inaugurate legal services camps and medical camps across all districts of Manipur, as well as new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts.





There will also be distribution of essential relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons.





The legal services camps will connect IDPs with government welfare programs, ensuring access to vital benefits such as healthcare, pensions, employment schemes, and identity document reconstruction.





"Each participating state department will outline at least five key schemes tailored to address the needs of the displaced population. A team of 25 specialised doctors from Chennai will conduct medical camps across all relief camps. Their services will continue for six additional days, ensuring sustained medical support, treatment, and access to essential medicines for displaced families," said NALSA in a statement. -- ANI

A delegation of six Supreme Court judges-led by Justice BR Gavai will visit relief camps in violence-affected Manipur, on March 22, to strengthen legal and humanitarian support.