HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC judges' delegation to visit Manipur camps on Mar 22

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
19:18
File image
File image
A delegation of six Supreme Court judges-led by Justice BR Gavai will visit relief camps in violence-affected Manipur, on March 22, to strengthen legal and humanitarian support.

The delegation comprising Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan and N Kotishwar will visit Manipur relief camps.

Justice Gavai, the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority, will virtually inaugurate legal services camps and medical camps across all districts of Manipur, as well as new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts.

There will also be distribution of essential relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons.

The legal services camps will connect IDPs with government welfare programs, ensuring access to vital benefits such as healthcare, pensions, employment schemes, and identity document reconstruction.

"Each participating state department will outline at least five key schemes tailored to address the needs of the displaced population. A team of 25 specialised doctors from Chennai will conduct medical camps across all relief camps. Their services will continue for six additional days, ensuring sustained medical support, treatment, and access to essential medicines for displaced families," said NALSA in a statement. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC judges' delegation to visit Manipur camps on Mar 22
LIVE! SC judges' delegation to visit Manipur camps on Mar 22

Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space
Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space

The spacecraft, Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Dragon, will splash down off the coast of the American state of Florida around 3:27 am IST Wednesday.

SC to examine Lokpal's jurisdiction over HC judges
SC to examine Lokpal's jurisdiction over HC judges

The Supreme Court of India will examine the jurisdiction of the Lokpal, India's anti-corruption ombudsman, in entertaining complaints against sitting high court judges. The court is considering a suo motu proceeding initiated over the...

HC rejects Delhi minister Mishra's plea to stay trial
HC rejects Delhi minister Mishra's plea to stay trial

The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the trial court proceedings against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra for allegedly posting objectionable tweets during the 2020 assembly elections. The court rejected Mishra's plea challenging a...

No central data on Maha Kumbh stampede casualties: Govt
No central data on Maha Kumbh stampede casualties: Govt

The Indian government has informed the Lok Sabha that it does not maintain data on casualties and injured victims from the Maha Kumbh stampede, as "public order" and "police" are state subjects. The Union Minister of State for Home,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD