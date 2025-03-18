HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rumours spread, Nagpur attack planned: Fadnavis

Tue, 18 March 2025
A curfew has been clamped in Nagpur
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the violence that erupted in Nagpur "looks like a well-planned attack". He said that rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt, as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested in the winter capital of the state. 

"Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt...It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hands," Fadnavis said while addressing the legislative assembly.

Apprising about the injuries sustained by police personnel, he stated that attacks on police would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those involved in violence. He said that three Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) sustained injuries, and one DCP was attacked with an axe.

"Three DCPs included in total 33 policemen injured. Of five injured civilians, three have been discharged, and one remains in the ICU," Fadnavis said, adding, "11 police stations have issued prohibitory orders in Nagpur. Five separate FIRs have been registered in the matter."

"We have got a trolley of stones from the violence spots - some specified houses and institutions were targeted. One DCP was attacked by an Axe. We will surely take action, and those who have taken law and order into their own hands will not be spared. Attack on police will not be tolerated," he added.

Amid increasing tensions over Nagpur violence, Fadnavis attributed people's anger against Aurangzeb to the Chhava movie and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"The Chhava movie has ignited people's anger against Aurangzeb, but still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful. Law and order should be maintained. If anyone riots, we will take action regardless of caste or religion," the Maharashtra CM said.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said social media was used to vitiate the atmosphere, and appealed to the opposition not to politicise the matter.

