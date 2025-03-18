Rumours of burning of holy book fuelled Nagpur violence

09:00

Several houses, vehicles and a clinic have been vandalised in violence in Nagpur following rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.





Prohibitory orders have been imposed in several areas of the city in view of the violence, police said.





The situation in the city is peaceful at present, officials said on Tuesday.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will visit the violence-hit Mahal area later in the day.





Violence erupted in central Nagpur at around 7.30 pm om Monday with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing outfit for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, leaving six persons and three policemen injured, officials said.





Another clash broke out in Hansapuri area near Old Bhandara Road between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm. An unruly mob burnt several vehicles, vandalised houses and a clinic in the area, as per eyewitnesses.





Officials said the Chitnis Park to Shukrawari Talao road belt was the most affected by violence, where some four-wheelers were set afire by rioters. Stones were also thrown at the homes of residents.





Talking to PTI, some residents of Old Hislop College area near Chitnis Park in Mahal claimed a mob entered their locality around 7.30 pm and started throwing stones at their homes and vandalised several cars parked in the lanes.





Four cars were vandalised, with one badly burnt.





Those part of the mob threw stones at the homes and burnt cars, broke waters coolers installed at the houses and windows before fleeing, some residents said.





People living in the area later arranged for water and doused flames of the burning vehicles, a resident said.





The locals demanded action against those responsible for the violence.

A resident of the Hansapuri area, Sharad Gupta (50) whose four two-wheelers, parked in front of his home, were burnt said the mob came between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm and threw stones and torched the vehicles. -- PTI