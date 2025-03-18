HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Police hold route march in violence-hit areas in Nagpur

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
20:28
image
The police on Tuesday evening conducted a route march in riot-affected areas of central Nagpur with the police commissioner leading the contingent. 

Police commissioner Ravinder Singal said that the police are investigating how the violence unfolded and the sudden instigation by "some people". 

He led the route march from Chitnis Park Chowk, the ground zero of violence a day before, to Hansapuri Road, where another clash had broken out in the night, via Bhaldarpura Chowk, Agrasen Chowk, Seva Sadan Chowk, and Geetanjali Talkies Chowk. 

All these areas spread over 3 km, are under curfew. Singal said such marches are conducted in tense or riot-like situations to instil a sense of safety among people. 

"The main objective behind taking out route marches is to understand if there is any conspiracy to repeat violence. The route march ensures area domination so that the people do not lose confidence and know that police are committed to their safety," he told reporters. 

Singal said the police are investigating how the violence unfolded and the sudden instigation by "some people". 

"We are also investigating if social media was used (for spreading rumours)," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC judges' delegation to visit Manipur camps on Mar 22
LIVE! SC judges' delegation to visit Manipur camps on Mar 22

Sunita's village plans Diwali-like festivities tomorrow
Sunita's village plans Diwali-like festivities tomorrow

Residents of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' ancestral village in Gujarat are celebrating her safe return to Earth with Diwali-like festivities. The village, Jhulasan, is alive with excitement and prayers for Williams' safe return after...

Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space
Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space

The spacecraft, Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Dragon, will splash down off the coast of the American state of Florida around 3:27 am IST Wednesday.

Modi Invites Astronaut Sunita Williams to Visit India
Modi Invites Astronaut Sunita Williams to Visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, inviting her to visit India after her return from a nine-month stay at the International Space Station. In his letter, Modi expressed pride in Williams'...

SC to examine Lokpal's jurisdiction over HC judges
SC to examine Lokpal's jurisdiction over HC judges

The Supreme Court of India will examine the jurisdiction of the Lokpal, India's anti-corruption ombudsman, in entertaining complaints against sitting high court judges. The court is considering a suo motu proceeding initiated over the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD