Police hold route march in violence-hit areas in Nagpur

Police commissioner Ravinder Singal said that the police are investigating how the violence unfolded and the sudden instigation by "some people".





He led the route march from Chitnis Park Chowk, the ground zero of violence a day before, to Hansapuri Road, where another clash had broken out in the night, via Bhaldarpura Chowk, Agrasen Chowk, Seva Sadan Chowk, and Geetanjali Talkies Chowk.





All these areas spread over 3 km, are under curfew. Singal said such marches are conducted in tense or riot-like situations to instil a sense of safety among people.





"The main objective behind taking out route marches is to understand if there is any conspiracy to repeat violence. The route march ensures area domination so that the people do not lose confidence and know that police are committed to their safety," he told reporters.





"We are also investigating if social media was used (for spreading rumours)," he added. -- PTI

