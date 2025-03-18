HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pakistani woman Seema Haider welcomes her 1st child

Tue, 18 March 2025
14:04
image
Seema Haider -- a Pakistani woman who allegedly entered India illegally with her four children two years ago -- and her second husband Sachin Meena on Tuesday became parents to a baby girl, sources said.
 
Haider gave birth to the girl at a private hospital in Greater Noida at 4 am, and both the mother and the child are safe, the couple's lawyer A P Singh said.

"Haider and Meena have become proud parents to a baby girl. She gave birth to the girl at 4 am on Tuesday. Both mother and child are safe. I invite people to suggest a name for the girl through social media," Singh said.
 
Haider, 32, who hails from Jacobabad in Pakistan's Sindh province, took her children and left home in Karachi in May 2023 to travel to India via Nepal.

She captured headlines that July when Indian authorities found her living with Meena, 27, whom she now claims to have married, in the Greater Noida area in Uttar Pradesh.

The duo reportedly got in touch in 2019 while playing an online game.
Haider has four children from her Pakistani husband Ghulam Haider, who earlier hired an Indian lawyer to seek custody of their children.

Haider and Meena were arrested in July 2023 before being released on bail. While Haider was charged with illegally entering India, Meena was booked for sheltering the illegal immigrant. 

Haider claims to have adopted Hinduism after marrying Meena. -- PTI

