HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nagpur violence: VHP, Bajrang Dal workers booked

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
23:38
image
The police in Maharashtra's Nagpur have registered a case against some office-bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during their protest demanding removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, officials said on Tuesday. 

The first information report was registered at the Ganeshpeth police station against Govind Shende, VHP's secretary in-charge of Maharashtra and Goa and others, they said. 

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in Mahal area on Monday around 7.30 pm, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during a VHP's agitation seeking removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. 

A complaint was lodged against the protesters after the agitation, accusing them of hurting the religious sentiments of a community. 

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, an official of Ganeshpeth police station said. 

Others named in the FIR against VHP and Bajrang Dal office-bearers include Amol Thakre, Dr Mahajan, Tayani, Rajat Puri, Sushil, Vrushabh Arkhel, Shubham and Mukesh Barapatre under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said. But no arrest has been made so far, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Trump dials Putin for Ukraine ceasefire: White House
Trump dials Putin for Ukraine ceasefire: White House

Trump has made clear his intention to mediate a resolution between the two nations, emphasising the need for a swift de-escalation of violence.

LIVE! DRI, ATS seize 100 kg gold, cash from Ahmedabad flat
LIVE! DRI, ATS seize 100 kg gold, cash from Ahmedabad flat

Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space
Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space

The spacecraft, Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Dragon, will splash down off the coast of the American state of Florida around 3:27 am IST Wednesday.

User fee hike: Flying from Mumbai to get costlier
User fee hike: Flying from Mumbai to get costlier

Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) has proposed a significant increase in User Development Fee (UDF) for international passengers, while domestic passengers will be charged a UDF for the first time. However, MIAL also proposed a 35%...

B'desh court freezes 31 bank accounts linked to Hasina
B'desh court freezes 31 bank accounts linked to Hasina

A Dhaka court has ordered the freezing of 31 bank accounts linked to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her family members and their associates over corruption allegations. The accounts, holding a total of Tk 394.6 crore (INR 281.2...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD