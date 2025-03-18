Nagpur violence: Over 50 persons held, 5 FIRs lodged

13:04





Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday evening, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb (located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district), officials earlier said.





Talking to reporters, Singal said, "The police have taken more than 50 persons into custody and registered five FIRs at various police stations in connection with the violence." Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said social media was used to vitiate the atmosphere, and appealed to the opposition not to politicise the matter. Bawankule, who conducted a review meeting with the police commissioner and district collector, also appealed to members of all the communities to maintain harmony.





"Social media was used to vitiate the atmosphere and there was no failure on part of the home department, as police stood as a shield between the Hindu and Muslim communities (during the violence), wherein several policemen also got injured," he said.





Currently, the situation is a little tense, but there is peace in the city with adequate police force deployed, Bawankule said. -- PTI

