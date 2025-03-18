HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi meets Ilaiyaraaja, hails him as 'trailblazer in every sense'

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
17:57
PM Narendra Modi meets Rajya Sabha MP Ilaiyaraaja, in New Delhi/ANI Photo
PM Narendra Modi meets Rajya Sabha MP Ilaiyaraaja, in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, and said he made history by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago. 

Modi said in a post on X, "Delighted to meet Rajya Sabha MP Thiru Ilaiyaraaja ji, a musical titan whose genius has a monumental impact on our music and culture. He is a trailblazer in every sense and he made history yet again by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago." 

Modi noted that his performance was accompanied by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. 

This momentous feat marks yet another chapter in his unparalleled musical journey -- one that continues to redefine excellence on a global scale, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suni's village plans fireworks, rally on Wednesday
LIVE! Suni's village plans fireworks, rally on Wednesday

Ready to discuss uploading booth-wise voter data: EC
Ready to discuss uploading booth-wise voter data: EC

The Supreme Court of India has asked petitioners in two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) to make representations to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding their demand for uploading polling booth-wise voter turnout data on...

At least 413 Palestinians killed after Israel strikes Gaza
At least 413 Palestinians killed after Israel strikes Gaza

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," Netanyahu's office said.

ED conducts raids against George Soros-backed entities
ED conducts raids against George Soros-backed entities

Soros, a Hungarian-American political activist, and his organisations like OSF have been accused by the ruling BJP of acting against India's interests. His utterances during the Adani-Hindenburg controversy also drew criticism from the...

ISRO Arm All Set To Launch US Satellite
ISRO Arm All Set To Launch US Satellite

'The LVM3 rocket will orbit one Block 2 BlueBird satellite in Low Earth Orbit.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD