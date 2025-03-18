HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Messi visit: Centre, RBI grant permission, says Kerala minister

Tue, 18 March 2025
21:55
Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman on Tuesday reaffirmed his assurance that legendary football player Lionel Messi would visit the state, saying the Centre and Reserve Bank of India have granted neccessary permissions. 

Addressing the assembly, he said, "In connection with Messi's visit, we have received two permissions from the Centre-One from the Reserve Bank and the other from the Union sports ministry." 

Other details would be announced after the completion of required procedures, the minister added. 

Abdurahiman made the remarks while participating in a House discussion on demands for grants. 

The minister had recently announced that the Argentina national football team led by Messi would visit Kerala this year for an international match, which would be held under the complete supervision of the state government. 

Financial assistance for organising the high-profile football event would be provided by the traders of the state. -- PTI

