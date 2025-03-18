HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

LoP not allowed to speak in new India: Rahul

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
14:06
image
As the Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned amid opposition protests after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Mahakumbh, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the LoP should be allowed to speak according to the democratic structure but is not given permission in "new India". 

Gandhi also said the prime minister should have paid homage to those who lost their lives in the January 29 stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

The Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned till 1 pm on Tuesday following protests by opposition members over Modi's remarks on the success of the Mahakumbh, which was held from January 13 to February 26. Many opposition members rose from their seats in protest after the prime minister spoke. 

"I wanted to support what he was saying. Kumbh is our tradition, history and culture. There was also a complaint that he did not pay homage to those who lost their lives (in the stampede in the Mahakumbh)," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament. 

"The other thing I wanted to say is that the youth that went to the Kumbh need another thing from the PM, they need employment. The prime minister should speak on employment," the Congress leader said. Asked if he was not allowed to speak, Gandhi said, "We are not allowed to speak. According to the democratic structure, the LoP should be permitted to speak, but is not given permission, but this is new India."

TOP STORIES

Fadnavis calls Nagpur violence 'premeditated, targeted'
Fadnavis calls Nagpur violence 'premeditated, targeted'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called the violence in Nagpur a premeditated conspiracy and said the mob had targeted specific houses and establishments. The violence erupted on Monday after a protest against Mughal...

LIVE! PM didn't pay homage over Maha Kumbh deaths: Rahul
LIVE! PM didn't pay homage over Maha Kumbh deaths: Rahul

ED conducts raids against George Soros-backed entities
ED conducts raids against George Soros-backed entities

Soros, a Hungarian-American political activist, and his organisations like OSF have been accused by the ruling BJP of acting against India's interests. His utterances during the Adani-Hindenburg controversy also drew criticism from the...

Kashmir 'invasion' made into...: Jaishankar bats for fair UN
Kashmir 'invasion' made into...: Jaishankar bats for fair UN

The external affairs minister said global norms and rules must be applied uniformly.

Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space
Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space

The spacecraft, Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Dragon, will splash down off the coast of the American state of Florida around 3:27 am IST Wednesday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD