Kerala: Sister's ex-fiance kills student, ends life by jumping before train

Tue, 18 March 2025
17:17
A 22-year-old college student was allegedly murdered in Kerala's Kollam district by his sister's ex-fianc after she ended their engagement, the police said on Tuesday. 

The victim, Febin George Gomas, was attacked on Monday night, reportedly by Thejas Raj, who was earlier engaged to his sister. 

Hours later, Raj was found dead on a railway track in Kadappakkada, suspected to have died by suicide. 

According to police, Raj arrived at the victim's house wearing a purdah (veil) and carrying a knife and petrol. 

"We are investigating the source of the petrol. The purdah was found discarded at the crime scene," an officer said. 

Locals believe the attack was triggered by the woman's decision to call off the engagement. 

"We need to verify these allegations during our investigation," a senior Kollam district police officer said. 

The car Raj is believed to have used was also found near the railway tracks, police added. -- PTI

