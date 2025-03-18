HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's new gen connected with Maha Kumbh: PM in Parl

Tue, 18 March 2025
12:48
Describing the recently-concluded Mahakumbh at Prayagraj as an important milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the event is a befitting response to those who questioned India's capability to organise such a large congregation. 

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Modi said the entire world witnessed the grandeur of India during the Mahakumbh and the religious gathering reflected the spirit of rising India. 

"I bow to the crores of people of the country who contributed to the success of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj," he said, adding that it showcased the unity of the people. He also described it as a fine example of the 'sabka saath' philosophy. He said the Mahakumbh proved that unity in diversity runs deep in India's culture. India's new generation connected with the Mahakumbh, embracing traditions and faith with pride, Modi said in his remarks. PTI

