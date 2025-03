12:02

India's merchandise shipments witnessed a decline in value terms in the four months between November and February. Merchandise exports were at USD 36.43 billion in January compared to USD 37.32 billion a year ago. In December, it stood at USD 38.01 billion against USD 38.39 billion in December 2023, while such outward shipments declined to USD 32.11 billion in November 2024 from USD 33.75 billion in the year-ago month.