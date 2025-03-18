HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
DRI, ATS seize 100 kg gold, cash from Ahmedabad flat

Tue, 18 March 2025
22:22
The gold bars and jewellery recovered from flat in Ahmedabad/Image courtesy CBIC on X
The gold bars and jewellery recovered from flat in Ahmedabad/Image courtesy CBIC on X
In a joint raid by Gujarat ATS and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, about 100 kg of gold including 88 kg gold bars has been recovered from a residential flat in Ahmedabad on Monday, said a PIB release on Tuesday. 

"In a significant breakthrough against smuggling operations, the officers of the DRI conducted a search at a residential flat in Paldi, Ahmedabad on Monday, along with the officers of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad," said the PIB statement. 

The search led to the recovery of 87.92 kg of gold bars, valued at around Rs 80 crore. 

Majority of the gold bars bear foreign markings, indicating that these were smuggled into India. 

As many as 11 luxury watches and jewellery weighing 19.66 kg, studded with diamonds and other precious/semi-precious stones were also recovered during the raid. 

The valuation of the said jewellery and luxury watches is in progress. 

In addition, cash amounting to Rs 1.37 crore was also recovered from the said residential premises.

