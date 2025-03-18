Dal Khalsa activists plaster Himachal buses with Bhindranwale's posters

21:12

The action came a few days after some locals in Manali in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh removed flags bearing his image from the bikes of a group of youths from Punjab.





A video of the incident made rounds on social media and took exception to by Dal Khalsa and SYP, which staged a protest in Hoshiarpur on Monday evening.





To vent their anger, their activists pasted posters of Bhindranwale on buses belonging to HRTC and many other private ones headed towards Himachal Pradesh.





The protest was led by Dal Khalsa district president Baljinder Singh Khalsa and SYP president Gurnam Singh Moonak, who led a demonstration at a local bus stand.





"Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale lives in our hearts," Moonak said, and termed what happened in Manali as "unacceptable."





On Monday, Akal Takht's acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj too condemned the incident.





"Miscreants" have no right to remove the flags, he said. -- PTI

