HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dal Khalsa activists plaster Himachal buses with Bhindranwale's posters

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
21:12
File image
File image
Dal Khalsa and Sikh Youth of Punjab activists plastered state-owned Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation buses, as well as some private ones, with posters of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a divisive yet charismatic figure for many. 

The action came a few days after some locals in Manali in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh removed flags bearing his image from the bikes of a group of youths from Punjab. 

A video of the incident made rounds on social media and took exception to by Dal Khalsa and SYP, which staged a protest in Hoshiarpur on Monday evening. 

To vent their anger, their activists pasted posters of Bhindranwale on buses belonging to HRTC and many other private ones headed towards Himachal Pradesh. 

The protest was led by Dal Khalsa district president Baljinder Singh Khalsa and SYP president Gurnam Singh Moonak, who led a demonstration at a local bus stand. 

"Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale lives in our hearts," Moonak said, and termed what happened in Manali as "unacceptable." 

On Monday, Akal Takht's acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj too condemned the incident. 

"Miscreants" have no right to remove the flags, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump speaks with Putin on Ukraine ceasefire: WH
LIVE! Trump speaks with Putin on Ukraine ceasefire: WH

Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space
Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space

The spacecraft, Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Dragon, will splash down off the coast of the American state of Florida around 3:27 am IST Wednesday.

Sunita's village plans Diwali-like festivities tomorrow
Sunita's village plans Diwali-like festivities tomorrow

Residents of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' ancestral village in Gujarat are celebrating her safe return to Earth with Diwali-like festivities. The village, Jhulasan, is alive with excitement and prayers for Williams' safe return after...

User fee hike: Flying from Mumbai to get costlier
User fee hike: Flying from Mumbai to get costlier

Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) has proposed a significant increase in User Development Fee (UDF) for international passengers, while domestic passengers will be charged a UDF for the first time. However, MIAL also proposed a 35%...

B'desh court freezes 31 bank accounts linked to Hasina
B'desh court freezes 31 bank accounts linked to Hasina

A Dhaka court has ordered the freezing of 31 bank accounts linked to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her family members and their associates over corruption allegations. The accounts, holding a total of Tk 394.6 crore (INR 281.2...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD